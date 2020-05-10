Lewis-Clark State College’s Schweitzer Career and Technical Education Center, under construction in the Lewiston Orchards, remains on schedule to open to students this fall.
The building project reached 75 percent completion last week.
The three-level building of more than 86,000 square feet will have 19 classrooms, seven shops and a community conference room. The regional CTE center will house most of LCSC’s technical and industrial division programs.
The facility will serve students from LCSC, the neighboring Lewiston High School, which is also under construction, and others throughout the region.