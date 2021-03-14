PALOUSE — Three high school juniors will compete in an online Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse program beginning at 4 p.m. next Sunday.
This year’s theme is “Reach for the Stars,” and viewing tickets are available online at distinguishedyoungwomengp.ticketleap.com. Cost is $10 per streaming device.
Those competing are Denni Fealy, daughter of Dennis and Paula Fealy; Samantha Snekvik, daughter of Kevin and Katie Snekvik; and Maci Brantner, daughter of Wade and Pam Brantner. All are of Palouse.
Donations to this year’s Distinguished Young Women of Garfield-Palouse scholarship fund are accepted by the Palouse Chamber of Commerce.
A panel of five judges will evaluate the contestants in the following categories: scholastics, interview, talent, fitness and self-expression. The winner will advance to the state level program, competing for the title of Distinguished Woman of Washington.