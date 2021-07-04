The fireworks show arrives early

As rain begins to fall onto the lens of the camera a bolt of lightning spreads across the sky over the Interstate Bridge early Thursday morning. Late on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were privy to quite the evening light show with dozens of lightning bolts from multiple storms moving from east to west across the valley.

 Pete Caster/Tribune

