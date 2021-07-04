As rain begins to fall onto the lens of the camera, a bolt of lightning spreads across the sky over the Interstate Bridge early Thursday morning. Late on Wednesday and into Thursday morning, residents of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley were privy to quite the evening light show with dozens of lightning bolts from multiple storms moving from east to west across the valley.
Big Picture
The fireworks show arrives early
- Photo by Pete Caster of the Tribune
-
-
- Comments
Advertisement
Breaking news text alerts
Text LMT to 55678 to receive breaking news alerts/links to your phone. Message and data rates may apply. Text STOP to stop.
Subscriber email options
Sign up to have headlines and breaking news delivered straight to your inbox.
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
Your guide to the best businesses in the region
Bulletin
Online Poll
When it comes to the heat wave ...
You voted: