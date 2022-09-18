King Charles III; Anne, the Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession Monday from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waits Sept. 6 in the drawing room at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, before receiving new Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience. This is the last public photo of Queen Elizabeth before her death two days later.
BELOW: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, during the April 17, 2021, funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. They had been married for 73 years when he died April 9 at age 99. The queen died Sept. 8.
ABOVE: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks inside the command module of Apollo 14, a spaceship that traveled to the moon in February 1971. The queen was touring the Rockwell International plant Feb. 28, 1983, in Downey, Calif.BELOW: A mourner covers her face as she weeps Sept. 9 while paying her respects to the queen outside Buckingham Palace in London.
Queen Elizabeth II sits in the Chair of Estate in London’s Westminster Abbey on June 2, 1953, before her coronation. She reigned for more than 70 years.
Associated Press
King Charles III; Anne, the Princess Royal; Prince Andrew, the Duke of York; and Prince Edward, the Earl of Wessex, walk behind Queen Elizabeth II’s coffin during the procession Monday from the Palace of Holyroodhouse to St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
Lesley Martin/Pool via Associated Press
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II waits Sept. 6 in the drawing room at Balmoral Castle in Aberdeenshire, Scotland, before receiving new Prime Minister Liz Truss for an audience. This is the last public photo of Queen Elizabeth before her death two days later.
Jane Barlow/Pool via Associated Press
BELOW: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II sits alone in St. George’s Chapel at Windsor Castle in Windsor, England, during the April 17, 2021, funeral of her husband, Prince Philip. They had been married for 73 years when he died April 9 at age 99. The queen died Sept. 8.
Jonathan Brady/Pool via Associated Press
A mourner covers her face as she weeps Sept. 9 while paying her respects to the Queen outside Buckingham Palace in London.
Kirsty Wigglesworth/Associated Press
ABOVE: Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II looks inside the command module of Apollo 14, a spaceship that traveled to the moon in February 1971. The queen was touring the Rockwell International plant Feb. 28, 1983, in Downey, Calif.BELOW: A mourner covers her face as she weeps Sept. 9 while paying her respects to the queen outside Buckingham Palace in London.
Associated Press
Britain’s King Charles III attends a vigil Monday with other members of the royal family at the coffin of Queen Elizabeth II at St Giles’ Cathedral in Edinburgh, Scotland.
LONDON — The state funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will take place at 11 a.m. London time (3 a.m. PDT) Monday at Westminster Abbey.
The queen’s coffin has been lying in state in Westminster Hall since Wednesday where it will remain until Monday morning, allowing members of the public to pay their respects. On Monday, the coffin will be taken in procession from Westminster Palace to Westminster Abbey, where the state funeral service will take place.
Following the state funeral, the coffin will travel in procession from Westminster Abbey to Wellington Arch. From Wellington Arch, the coffin will travel to Windsor and once there, the state hearse will travel in procession to St. George’s Chapel, Windsor Castle via the Long Walk.
A committal service will then take place in St George’s Chapel.