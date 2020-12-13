If you go
Each winter from November through February, a migrating population of bald eagles visits the Lake Coeur d’ Alene area to feed on spawning kokanee salmon.
The U.S. Bureau of Land Management began counting bald eagles around the lake’s Wolf Lodge Bay in 1974. The number of eagles returning to this area varies from year to year.
Suggested viewing areas: Higgins Point, Mineral Ridge Boat Ramp, Mineral Ridge Trailhead.
Directions: About 11 miles east of Coeur d’Alene, Idaho. Take US-90 east from Coeur d’Alene for eight miles to Wolf Lodge Bay (exit 22), then south on Highway 97 for three miles.