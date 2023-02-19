The chef had to stop dinner prep to chase the wet dog

A black lab covered in soap disrupted dinner prep at the Borgmans'. (Dreamstime/TNS)

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Every well-seasoned cook knows dinner can go wrong in many ways. You’re missing a key ingredient. The meat didn’t thaw. Everything is taking a lot longer than you planned.

Or, you are at the kitchen sink, suddenly hear a thundering behind you, spin around and see a large black lab covered in soap suds, shaking water as he gallops through the house.