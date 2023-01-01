Tom Hayes is carried in horse drawn carriage to his final resting place in the Orofino Cemetery on Friday. Tom, 41, died on July 21 in a helicopter crash while assisting firefighters in the Moose Fire, near Salmon, Idaho. His father, Tim Hayes, said he always had a smile on his face. His mother, Becky Hovey, will remember Tom for joking a lot to cheer people up in tough situations. “He’d start cracking jokes and made everything light-hearted,” she said. “He wanted to do it all, and he did,” Tim Hayes said. “He thought the World of his friends, and his friends thought the world of him and he will be greatly missed.”
University of Idaho student Alaina Tempelis, of Seattle Wash., prays with a cross in her hand outside of the home where four fellow students were murdered on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, in Moscow, Idaho. Tempelis said she frequently ate at Mad Greek in downtown where Xana Kernodle and Madison Mogen worked for several years.
Washington State Cougars wide receiver Donovan Ollie (6) makes a contested catch against Oregon Ducks defensive back Jamal Hill (19) during the fourth quarter of a Pac-12 conference game at Martin Stadium in Pullman on Saturday.
Wyatt Yoemans shreds up the Snake River on a Seadoo jet ski near Hells Gate State Park in Lewiston, Idaho on July 12, 2022. The temperature hit 99 degrees on this day according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.
Southeastern head coach Adrian Dinkel reacts as he gets dowsed in a Gatorade bath following Southeastern’s 11-5 victory over Lewis-Clark State to win the NAIA World Series at Harris Field in Lewiston on Friday.
Members of University of Idaho’s Phi Kappa Tau enjoy the sunshine while sitting on the fraternity house roof with their pet duck, Quacker Oats, who members of the fraternity purchased in Lewiston just over a month ago. “Twelve dollars for a lifetime of happiness,” said fraternity member Ben Tompkins. As popularity of the new house pet grew, members decided to make an instagram page under the username “quackeroatsuidaho.”
Quetzal Sheffer lies peacefully in a pile of fall leaves during recess period at Peck Elementary School in Peck, Idaho on Nov. 8.
A young great horned owlet looks up from its tree on Friday, April 15, 2022.
The joyful smile, common to McElroy’s demeanor, is replaced with a face of fury as he makes is way to the cage for his first professional fight on Nov. 5 at the Clearwater Casino in Lewiston.
A girl draws a face on the window of a car during the Whitepine league Division I football game between Kamiah and Prairie in Cottonwood on Friday.
A photo captured with a drone shows the University of Idaho football team performing some cool down stretches after practice Thursday at the Kibbie Dome in Moscow.
