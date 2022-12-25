Vehicles rest on a bridge in Pittsburgh following its collapse on Jan. 28, 2022. Rescuers had to rappel nearly 150 feet (45 meters), while others formed a human chain to help rescue people from a dangling bus. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)
Serena Williams, of the United States, prepares to serve against Anett Kontaveit, of Estonia, during the second round of the U.S. Open tennis tournament in New York on Aug. 31, 2022. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig)
Yurii Voitenko plays with the dolphin named Zeus through an underwater viewing window fortified with sand bags in the pool of the dolphinarium Nemo in Kharkiv, Ukraine, on Sept. 21, 2022. (AP Photo/Leo Correa)
A mother and her two daughters embrace while visiting a memorial at a town square in Uvalde, Texas, on May 31, 2022, to pay their respects to the victims killed in the previous week's elementary school shooting. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)
Catherine, 70, holds a candle in the window of her home during a power outage in Borodyanka, Kyiv region, Ukraine, on Oct. 20, 2022, two days after Russian airstrikes cut power and water supplies to hundreds of thousands of Ukrainians. (AP Photo/Emilio Morenatti)
Ukrainian soldiers fire artillery at Russian positions near Bakhmut, Donetsk region, Ukraine, on Nov. 20, 2022. (AP Photo/LIBKOS)
Lau Florit trains his horse for the Sant Joan Festival in Ciutadella, Spain, on June 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu Parra)
Chris Martin, lead singer of the British rock band Coldplay, performs during the Rock in Rio music festival in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Sept. 11, 2022. (AP Photo/Bruna Prado)
Ukrainian family members reunite for the first time since Russian troops withdraw from the Kherson region in the village of Tsentralne, southern Ukraine, on Nov. 13, 2022. (AP Photo/Bernat Armangue)
The U.S. Navy Drill Team, lead by Lt. Stephan Acevedo, performs during the Joint Service Drill-Off competition at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington on Oct. 19, 2022. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)
Flames engulf a chair inside a burning home as the Oak Fire burns in Mariposa County, Calif., on July 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Noah Berger)
A girl has her make up done before the "Las llamadas" carnival parade in Montevideo, Uruguay, on Feb. 10, 2022. (AP Photo/Matilde Campodonico)
Jennica Secuya swims in her mermaid suit during a mermaiding class in Mabini, Batangas province, Philippines, on May 22, 2022. (AP Photo/Aaron Favila)
Jared Cannonier is hit by Israel Adesanya in a middleweight title bout during the UFC 276 mixed martial arts event Saturday, July 2, 2022, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
Germany's Stephan Leyhe soars through the air during the Four Hills ski jumping tournament in Bischofshofen, Austria, on Jan. 5, 2022. (AP Photo/Matthias Schrader)
