The Lewiston couple recently celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family and friends.
Mike Fosbury and Adelia Humphrey were married Sept. 26, 1969, at the First Christian Church on the corner of Seventh Street and Seventh Avenue in Lewiston.
After obtaining a criminal justice degree and a business management degree from Lewis-Clark State College in Lewiston, Mike began a long and successful career in law enforcement. He started in 1971 as a Nez Perce County deputy sheriff. In 1972 he was hired as an Idaho State Police trooper, and Mike retired as colonel of the Idaho State Police after 30 years of service.
Dee has been a homemaker and stay-at-home mom. She’s lovingly worn many hats over the years including 4-H mom, school volunteer and sports mom, etc. Currently her favorite pastime is being an active Nana.
The couple were blessed with two lovely daughters, Kristin (Dallas) Hohnsbehn and Kelly (Chris) Paynter. They are Nana and Papa to three wonderful grandchildren: Jace and Addy Paynter, and Bailey Hohnsbehn.
Both Mike and Dee enjoy volunteering at their church and in the community. In their spare time, they love spending time with both family and friends at their cabin on Joseph Plains outside Cottonwood or at their home in Lewiston.