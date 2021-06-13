Swinging on as the sun sets

Makai Davis, left, and Aaron Yenni, both 17 and from Lewiston, soar on the swing set at Castle Park behind McGhee Elementary School as the remnants of Friday night’s sunset linger in the background.

Photo by PETE CASTER of the Tribune