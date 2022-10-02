Rustebakke floats a horse’s teeth on Sept. 22 at his veterinary practice in Clarkston. Floating, which is the removal of sharp points from a horse’s teeth, is the most basic and essential element of regular equine dentistry. This allows for the horse’s teeth to have an even grinding pattern for efficient chewing.
CLOCKWISE FROM RIGHT: Veterinary assistant Whitney Basinger, right, and extern Amilee Little prepare a corgi to be neutered Sept. 15 at Rustebakke’s vet clinic in Clarkston. Little is in her third week of being an extern at the clinic.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Rustebakke (background) neuters a sedated corgi Sept. 15 in the operating room while another pup rests in the foreground after undergoing a minor procedure.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
ABOVE: Rustebakke carefully makes the final snip Sept. 15 while doing a neutering procedure on an animal at his vet clinic.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
LEFT: Dr. David Rustebakke’s Australian shepherd, Luna, licks manure from his boots Sept. 2 while he files paperwork in his Clarkston veterinary office.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Rustebakke performs an ultrasound examination Sept. 15 on a horse he artificially inseminated at his clinic.
Austin Johnson/Tribune
Rustebakke walks a horse from the stables into his state-of-the-art veterinary clinic earlier this month to perform an ultrasound.
Dr. David Rustebakke originally is from Scobey, Mont.,where he grew up on a wheat and cattle ranch. He graduated in 1972 from Washington State University in Pullman with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.
He has served the veterinarian needs of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and its neighboring communities for more than four decades. In 2001, Rustebakke started his private practice, which has since grown into a team of skilled doctors and veterinary technicians, all operating out of a state-of-the-art facility along 15th Street in Clarkston.