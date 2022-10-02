Dr. David Rustebakke originally is from Scobey, Mont.,where he grew up on a wheat and cattle ranch. He graduated in 1972 from Washington State University in Pullman with a doctorate in veterinary medicine.

He has served the veterinarian needs of the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley and its neighboring communities for more than four decades. In 2001, Rustebakke started his private practice, which has since grown into a team of skilled doctors and veterinary technicians, all operating out of a state-of-the-art facility along 15th Street in Clarkston.

