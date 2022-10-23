Spent some time chillin’ in the woods

The wood stove from Lori Borgman's Maine rental. (Lori Borgman/TNS)

 Lori Borgman/Tribune News Service

The fine print describing the rental I secured for a leaf-peeping jaunt to Maine said the cabin had everything we could possibly need. All the reviews said that, too.

The pictures showed a charming old house with original wood paneling, wood floors and exposed beams. It could have been next door to the place that Henry Fonda and Katharine Hepburn stayed in “On Golden Pond.”

