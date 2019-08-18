Spanish conquistador re-enactment to be replaced with new ceremony

SANTA FE, N.M. — Organizers of the retired annual re-enactment of a 17th-century conquistador reclaiming Santa Fe after an American Indian revolt are set to hold a new ceremony that seeks to include different members of the city’s diverse history.
The Caballeros de Vargas will hold an event this year that will include Hispanics and Indians, the Santa Fe New Mexican reported.
Amid public outcry, the Caballeros de Vargas last year retired the dramatization of the Spanish re-entry into Santa Fe after abandoning the city during the Pueblo Revolt. Indian activists had long complained the re-enactment was offensive.
Group President Thomas Baca-Gutierrez said the new ceremony will emphasize “the role of the Blessed Virgin Mary” in the lives of Spanish settlers and Indians.
Baca-Gutierrez said the Caballeros are already considering nominations for this year but plan to ask for nominations from the community in the future.
“These persons will be honored for their contributions, and every year, going forward, the Caballeros will add names to this list of remarkable people who represent the fundamental truth about this city: that we are one community, united in love and friendship,” Baca-Gutierrez said.
The new event will be held in the time slot previously reserved for “the Entrada,” which depicted Spanish conquistador Don Diego de Vargas’ reoccupation of the city 12 years after the Pueblo Revolt of 1680. Protesters called the presentation revisionist history that downplayed violence against Native Americans.
The Entrada also paid tribute to a Marian statue known as La Conquistadora, brought to Santa Fe from Spain in the 1620s and carried back to the city by de Vargas.