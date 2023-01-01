Sorry to say, Baby New Year’s time is coming

The message of Baby New Year is "fresh start." It sounds good, but in reality, the kid has no idea what lies ahead, writes Lori Borgman. (Barbara Helgason/Dreamstime/TNS)

 Barbara Helgason/Dreamstime via TNS

Father Time and Baby New Year are polar opposites on the age spectrum.

Father Time is gaunt and haggard, draping about in a long robe, carrying a huge hourglass and a large scythe. The timepiece appears heavy and the scythe definitely looks lethal. The message is clear: “Time’s ticking — get the lead out!”

Tags

Recommended for you