Sometimes we need a mom in the room

When Nancy Pelosi stepped out of the White House after a contentious televised meeting with Donald Trump recently, she whipped out her designer sunglasses and, with a barely-there smile, used both hands to put them in place before walking briskly toward her waiting car.
I haven’t seen a better use of “hip eyewear as mic drop” since Denzel Washington in “Man on Fire.” (Which, incidentally, I highly recommend when the treacle of the holiday movies spikes your blood sugar numbers; it’s a marvelous antidote.)
The satisfying gesture and sly smile was a tell, as they say in the poker world. Nancy Pelosi just put baby in a corner and it wasn’t even that hard to do.
“I had to be the mom,” she said after she and Chuck (“Chuck”) Schumer rolled up into the Oval Office for a convo about the looming government shutdown with Trump and Pence.
Trump is the gift that keeps on giving. House Dems, once again managing to create enough infighting to possibly snatch defeat from the jaws of victory by yammering about Pelosi being, essentially, a has-been, couldn’t miss how skillfully she returned Trump’s soft and softheaded lobs over the net before installing sunnies.
Pelosi should, of course, be re-elected as Speaker of the House in January. When the newbies whine about her, the best they can come up with is they’re new and she’s not. Watch and learn children.
Sometimes you need a mom in the room. Actually, all of the time.
“You get in a tinkle contest with a skunk, you get tinkle all over you,” Pelosi said just like somebody’s mom after the meeting.
And, like a mom, Pelosi knows exactly where your soft spot is if you’ve disappointed her and she’s not afraid to use it.
Speaking of Trump’s fixation on the border wall, she said breezily “It’s like a manhood thing with him — as if manhood can be associated with him.”
Oh, snap!
Moms know how to get poo done. Always have, always will.
Trump’s decision to use the Festivus “airing of grievances” approach via live TV was unfortunate — for him. It’s not every day you hear a U.S. president repeatedly boast that he will be “proud” to shut down the government, pitching the nation into unimaginable turmoil smack in the middle of the most wonderful time of the year.
For those keeping score at home, Trump wants the Dems to devote $5 billion, not $1.6 billion toward the border wall — although he later said Mexico and Canada were going to pay for the wall, a statement which he apparently pulled straight out of his bottom.
As Vice President Mike Pence was heard to say during the meeting: “ ... ”
Pelosi once again showed exactly why she deserves those 218 votes to be speaker. And if you don’t agree, she’s going to haul your Playstation out to the shed and send you to your room to think about that.
Rivenbark is a best-selling author and humor columnist in Wilmington, N.C., who frequently writes about politics for Tribune News Service. She may be contacted at celiariven@aol.com.
TNS