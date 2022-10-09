Sometimes plans sour and winds howl

Spill that large coffee all over the desk calendar and watch how quickly those carefully scheduled plans will unravel. That’s why learning to adapt to change is so important.

 Dreamstime via Tribune News Service

Special dates on a calendar are punctuation marks in what could otherwise be one long, winding, rambling sentence spanning years. They are restful pauses, a contrast to the routine, something to look forward to.

Then it happens. The special events come undone and plans unravel.

