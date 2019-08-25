SnapShoot 2019 Readers’ Choice

For the second year in a row, a photograph taken by Stacy Puckett of Lewiston is the winner of the 2019 SnapShoot Readers’ Choice Award.
Photographs by all of the weekly winners — a total of 32 — in the annual summertime contest sponsored by the Lewiston Tribune, Chevron-Dynamart and Happy Day Restaurants were entered into the Readers’ Choice competition, with voting conducted online for one week.
Puckett earned a $100 prize for her image of rocks stacked at the water’s edge. Her photo collected 270 votes out of the total 517 votes cast in the contest.
Vote totals for all the entrants may be found at inland360.com/2019-snapshoot-readers-choice-award/.