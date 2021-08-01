In addition to the weekly winners pictured, 10 honorable mention winners will receive a coupon for one free Happy Day Restaurant combo meal at Arby’s or Taco Time; and, from Coleman Oil, one free regular ($5.50) car wash. The honorable mention winners are:

Buck Armitage, Lewiston

Dana Backus-Zarnoveanu, Clarkston

Linda Benson, Clarkston

Robert Blair, Kendrick

Shelley Dumas, Grangeville

Stan Gibbons, Lewiston

Tana Judy, Clarkston

Lenore Johnson, Clarkston

Kim Mikolajczyk, Moscow

Kat Worcester, Asotin

Look for the contest finalists in next week’s Sunday A.M. section. The deadline for the 2021 SnapShoot contest has now passed, and entries no longer are being accepted.

Tags