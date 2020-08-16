SnapShoot 2020 People’s Choice

This photo by Kelly Enger of Lewiston is the winner of the People’s Choice Award for the 25th annual 2020 SnapShoot summer photo contest, sponsored by the Lewiston Tribune, Chevron-Dynamart and Happy Day Restaurants. Enger’s photo was among the 32 weekly contest finalists which were eligible for the award. Online voting took place last week on www.inland360.com, and out of 1,248 votes received, the winner got 557 votes, or nearly 44 percent of the total. As the winner, Enger will receive a $100 Coleman Oil gasoline gift certificate and a $100 Happy Day Restaurants gift card.

