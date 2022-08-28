Instagram for children is a bad idea

Have them make some crafts or go outdoors to play but don’t provide Instagram for your children.

 Dreamstime/Tribune News Service

Facing fierce competition in the job market, prospective employees are shelling out $1,000 for a professional headshot hoping to gain an edge.

Apparently the “right” headshot can put you ahead of the pack. It should be an easy sprint to the front with your wallet being so light.

Tags

Recommended for you