PULLMAN — When an injured raptor comes to the Washington State University College of Veterinary Medicine for treatment, the goal is always to release it back into the wild.
When that can’t be done, the raptor becomes an ambassador of the WSU Raptor Club where it helps promote conservation and educate the public.
Currently the club’s resident raptors include three red-tailed hawks, an American kestrel, a great horned owl, a northern saw whet owl, a western screech owl, a northern pygmy owl, a snowy owl, a great grey owl and a golden eagle.