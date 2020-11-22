Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals because of COVID-19.
Senior Round Table offers home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as having lunches available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St. In accordance with the statewide public health order, all those picking up lunches in Clarkston are required to wear face masks.
In addition, Clarkston’s Senior Round Table will be offering a special Thanksgiving meal for pickup on Tuesday. Organizers ask anyone who wants a meal that day to contact the program to make sure they have enough meals prepared. The cost is $4 for all meals.
Lewiston’s Senior Nutrition Program offers home delivery of meals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and lunch is available for pickup at noon on those days at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
More information is available by contacting the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, most senior activities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been canceled for the forseeable future, so the Tribune’s weekly senior calendar is suspended.