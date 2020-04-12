Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and the Senior Round Table at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals.
Valley Community Center has suspended its meal pickup option, but will offer home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
Lewiston Community Center meals will continue to offer lunch for pickup at noon Mondays through Wednesdays, as well as their regular home delivery.
More information is available by contacting the Valley Community Center at (509) 758-4064, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, most senior activities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been canceled for the forseeable future, so the Tribune’s weekly senior calendar will be suspended until the threat has subsided and activities resume.