Because of the COVID-19 global pandemic, many senior activities in the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley have been canceled for the forseeable future, so the Tribune’s weekly senior calendar will be suspended until the threat has subsided.
Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and the Senior Round Table at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their in-house meals, and are providing delivery and pickup services at their locations at their normal times.
Lewiston Community Center meals may be picked up at noon Mondays through Wednesdays. Valley Community Center will have lunch pickup at noon on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays.
More information is available by contacting the Valley Community Center at (509) 758-4064, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.