For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, March 15
No events planned.
Monday, March 16
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Tuesday, March 17
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Wednesday, March 18
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Line dancing, 11 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Lewiston Retired Teachers Association, 11:30 a.m., Red Lion Hotel, 621 21st Ave., Lewiston.
Retired Public Employees Council, Chapter 39, noon, Jawbone Flats, 902 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, March 19
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Friday, March 20
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Saturday, March 21
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Sons of Norway, 12:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.