For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Jan. 31
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, Feb. 1
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesday, Feb. 2
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, Feb. 3
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Friday, Feb. 4
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.