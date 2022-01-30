For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Monday, Jan. 31

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.

Tuesday, Feb. 1

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Wednesday, Feb. 2

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Pinochle, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Friday, Feb. 4

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

Tags