For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Feb. 7
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, Feb. 8
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Footcare (Washington residents only), Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Wednesday, Feb. 9
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup), 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, Feb. 10
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Footcare (Washington residents only), Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, Feb. 11
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.