For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, Dec. 30
No events planned.
Monday, Dec. 31
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Tuesday, Jan. 1
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Wednesday, Jan. 2
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Live music, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Live music, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, Jan. 3
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fitness, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Asotin United Methodist Church.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 11:15 to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, Jan. 4
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Saturday, Jan. 5
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.