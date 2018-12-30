For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Sunday, Dec. 30

No events planned.

Monday, Dec. 31

Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.

Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.

Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Tuesday, Jan. 1

Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Wednesday, Jan. 2

Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Live music, 10 to 11:30 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.

Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Live music, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Thursday, Jan. 3

Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fitness, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, Asotin United Methodist Church.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 11:15 to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Friday, Jan. 4

Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.

Pinochle, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Saturday, Jan. 5

Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

