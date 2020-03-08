For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, March 8
No events planned.
Monday, March 9
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Tuesday, March 10
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Wednesday, March 11
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Lewiston-Clarkston Retiree Club, 10 a.m., Lewiston Labor Temple, 1618 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Line dancing, 11 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Asotin County-Pomeroy Retired School Employees, 11:30 a.m., Riverboat Room, Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, March 12
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Asotin United Methodist Church.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Friday, March 13
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Saturday, March 14
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.