For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Dec. 5
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.
Tuesday, Dec. 6
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Small bag shredding, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 7
Yoga and low-impact exercise, 9-10 a.m. (advanced) 10:15-11:15 a.m. (beginners), Valley Community Center.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Thursday, Dec. 8
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Small bag shredding, 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.
Friday, Dec. 9
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.
