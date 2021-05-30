For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Wednesday, June 2
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Thursday, June 3
Line dancing, 9 a.m., Lewiston Community Center
Painting class, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Friday, June 4
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior meals
Senior meal sites at the Lewiston Community Center and at Valley Community Center in Clarkston have suspended their on-site meals because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senior Round Table offers home delivery of meals on Tuesdays, Thursdays and Fridays, as well as having lunches available for pickup from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. on those days at Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St.
Lewiston’s Senior Nutrition Program offers home delivery of meals on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday, and lunch is available for pickup at noon on those days at the Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St. The program plans to reopen its on-site meals each Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday beginning June 14.
More information is available by contacting the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.