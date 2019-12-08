For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, Dec. 8
No events planned.
Monday, Dec. 9
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Meal, noon, $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Tuesday, Dec. 10
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Wednesday, Dec. 11
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Lewiston-Clarkston Retiree Club, 10 a.m., Lewiston Labor Temple, 1618 Idaho St., Lewiston.
Live music, 10-11:30 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Line dancing, 11 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Asotin County-Pomeroy Retired School Employees, 11:30 a.m., Riverboat Room, Quality Inn, 700 Port Drive, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, Dec. 12
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:15-11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Asotin United Methodist Church.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, noon to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, Dec. 13
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Celtic Music, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Saturday, Dec. 14
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.