For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, Dec. 22
No events planned.
Monday, Dec. 23
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Covered-dish dinner, noon, $5 donation or bring a dish, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Seaport Quilters, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 24
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Fitness, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Wednesday, Dec. 25
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Thursday, Dec. 26
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Dance with music by Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, Dec. 27
Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Saturday, Dec. 28
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.