Sunday, Dec. 22

No events planned.

Monday, Dec. 23

Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave. and 1533 Grelle Ave.

Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.

Senior exercise class, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Covered-dish dinner, noon, $5 donation or bring a dish, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Painting, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Seaport Quilters, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 24

Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Country jam, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Fitness, 10:30-11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.

Wednesday, Dec. 25

Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Thursday, Dec. 26

Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.

Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Dance with music by Larry Dahlberg, the Singing Mailman, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Friday, Dec. 27

Blood pressure monitoring, 8-9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.

Coffee and cookies, 9 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.

Pinochle, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Saturday, Dec. 28

Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

