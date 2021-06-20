For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, June 21
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Tuesday, June 22
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesday, June 23
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, June 24
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Friday, June 25
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.