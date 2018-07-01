For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Sunday, July 1
No events planned.
Monday, July 2
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations, located at 300 13th St., 424 Burrell Ave., and 1533 Grelle Ave.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Fit-N-Fall Proof, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Tuesday, July 3
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fitness, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, United Methodist Church, 313 Second St., Asotin.
Pinochle, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Wednesday, July 4
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Thursday, July 5
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Blood pressure checks, 8 a.m. to noon, St. Joseph Regional Medical Center, north entrance lobby.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fitness, 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Blood pressure monitoring, 11:30 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Fit-N-Fall Proof, 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Asotin United Methodist Church.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30 to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, July 6
Blood pressure monitoring, 8 to 9:30 a.m., Lewiston fire stations.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Fit For Life, 10:30 to 11:30 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior Round Table meal, noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 12:30 to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Saturday, July 7
Bridge, 10:30 a.m. to 4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Dance, 7 to 10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.