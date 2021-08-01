For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Aug. 2
Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Tuesday, Aug. 3
Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Country jam, 10 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesday, Aug. 4
Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Live music, 10-11:30 a.m., Sixth Street Senior Center.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, Aug. 5
Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, Aug. 6
Coffee hours, 9 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Coffee and cookies, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Saturday, Aug. 7
Dance with music by Heustis Kountry Band, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.