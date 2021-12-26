For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Dec. 27
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth Street, Clarkston.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Painting class, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Seaport Quilters group, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Tuesday, Dec. 28
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesday, Dec. 29
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 1-4 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, Dec. 30
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Dance, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Friday, Dec. 31
Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
New Year’s Eve Dance, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.