For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Monday, June 20

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth St., Clarkston.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Painting group, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (509) 330-1857.

Tuesday, June 21

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Wednesday, June 22

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Pinochle, 12:30-3:30 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Thursday, June 23

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Bridge group, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Dance, 7-9:30 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Footcare, Valley Community Center. By appointment only: (253) 218-7091.

Friday, June 24

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Country jam, 10 a.m. to noon, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 10:30-11:30a.m., Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (dine in), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), 12:30-1 p.m., Valley Community Center..

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

Tags

Recommended for you