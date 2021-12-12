For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley

Monday, Dec. 13

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center, 832 Sixth Street, Clarkston.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Painting class, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Tuesday, Dec. 14

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Wednesday, Dec. 15

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Bridge, 12:30-4:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Pinochle, 1-4 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Thursday, Dec. 16

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Dance, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Friday, Dec. 17

Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.

Coffee, 10 a.m. to noon, $1 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.

Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.

Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.

Saturday, Dec. 18

Sons of Norway group, 12:30-3 p.m., Valley Community Center.

Dance, 7-10 p.m., $5 donation, Sixth Street Senior Center.

Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.

Tags