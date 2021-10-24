For the Lewiston-Clarkston Valley
Monday, Oct. 25
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center, 549 Fifth St., Clarkston.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center, 1424 Main St., Lewiston.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, 2220 Reservoir Road, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Painting class, noon to 3 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Seaport Quilters group, 6-9 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Tuesday, Oct. 26
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fitness class, 10-11 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Wednesday, Oct. 27
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (pickup) 11-11:30 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Senior citizens nutrition program meal (dine in), noon to 1 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge, 1-5 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Pinochle, 6 p.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Thursday, Oct. 28
Fitness class, 10-11 a.m., Valley Community Center.
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Line dancing, 10 a.m., Lewiston Community Center.
Bridge group, 11:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Painting group, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Friday, Oct. 29
Coffee hours, 10 a.m. to noon, Valley Community Center.
Fit For Life, 10-11 a.m., Grange Hall, Clarkston.
Bridge, noon, Lewiston Community Center.
Senior Round Table meal (pickup), noon, Valley Community Center.
Pinochle group, 1-4 p.m., Valley Community Center.
Those seeking information about senior meals may call the Senior Round Table at (509) 758-3816, or Lewiston Senior Nutrition Program at (208) 743-6983.