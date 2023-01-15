It’s not every day an international vacation rental likened to a warm “giant hug” pops up on a holiday radar, but then again, this isn’t your average rental.

It’s called the Hideaway Under the Stars, and it’s a charming, two-bedroom, five-bed, one-bathroom Airbnb tucked away in Scotland — and according to the listing, is just as mystical as the photos show.

