Natalie Elskamp, a Clarkston High School Air Force Junior ROTC cadet, has been awarded the Air Force JROTC and Air Force Association Cadet Leadership Award for the state of Washington.
She now competes in the regional competition against the winners in the states of Arizona, California, Hawaii and Oregon.
Elskamp was the flight commander of her junior flight during first semester of academic year 2019-20 and flight commander of a sophomore flight for the entire school year.
———
WASHINGTON, D.C. — Saraya Flaig of Lewiston, a student at the University of Idaho in Moscow, has been chosen to participate in the Library of Congress Junior Fellows summer intern program.
Flaig is one of 40 undergraduate and graduate students chosen to participate in the program which, this year, will be conducted online because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The program began Tuesday and continues through July 31.