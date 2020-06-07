BOISE — Matthew Knieriem of Lewiston recently was initiated into the collegiate honor society of Phi Kappa Phi at Boise State University.
———
Three students from Moscow have been named National Merit scholarship winners by the National Merit Scholarhip Corp. The scholarships provide beween $500 and $2,000 annually for up to four years of undergraduate study.
The students are James E.M. Craig Jr., a graduate of Moscow High School; Israel I. Ownbey, a homeschool graduate; and Cameron W. Vis, a graduate of Logos School in Moscow.