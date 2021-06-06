Four Lewiston High School graduating seniors each have been awarded $750 scholarships from the American Legion Lewis-Clark Post 13 Scholarship Program.
They are Breanna M. Nine, Sydney J. McRoberts, Amelia J. Ponozzo and George S. Forsmann.
———
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. — Tia Vierling, of Moscow, was awarded second place in the Adelaide Bender Reville Prize for Creative Nonfiction and honorable mention in the James Yaffe Prize for Fiction competitions in the Honor’s Convocation of Colorado College. The presentation was held online May 11.
———
Samantha R. Hammes and Molly E. Soule, both of Moscow, have been awarded National Merit Scholarships worth between $500 and $2,000 annually for as much as four years of undergraduate study at the university or college sponsoring the award.
Hammes’ scholarship is from the University of Idaho in Moscow and Soule’s is from Whitman College in Walla Walla.