MOSCOW — Jamie Schwantes of Moscow, a second-year law student at the University of Idaho College of Law, has won an award in the Idaho State Bar Business & Corporate Law Section research and writing competition.
She won a $1,250 scholarship award for her article “Beneficial or Superficial? An Analysis of Benefit Corporations in Idaho.”
In addition to the scholarship, she is invited to join other winners to present their papers Aug. 21 at the Business & Corporate Law Section’s annual meeting in Boise.
YAKIMA — James Grow of Lewiston graduated Saturday as a doctor of osteopathic medicine from Pacific Northwest University of Health Sciences here.
Unit WA-20021 at Clarkston High School has been selected as one of 387 units to receive the 2019-20 Air Force Junior ROTC Distinguished Unit Award.
This award recognizes Air Force JROTC units that have performed well above and beyond normal expectations, and that have distinguished themselves through outstanding service to their school and community.
Jackson Meyer of Colton, a graduating senior from Colton High School, has been awarded the 2020 Whitman County Association of Realtors scholarship. The award is worth $1,000.