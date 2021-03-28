Aaron Bunce, a senior Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Clarkston High School, received a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in a private pilot license training program in the summer of 2020 after his junior year.
The 2020 program was canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic, but has been reinitiated for this summer, and Bunce has been given the opportunity to participate in the program. He will attend Embry Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz. The program runs June 6-Aug. 1.