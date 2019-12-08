BOISE — Two Lewiston students were grade-level winners in the annual Idaho State Department of Education holiday card art contest.
The overall winner, fifth-grader Lily Wayment of American Heritage Charter School in Idaho Falls, will have her artwork on this year’s holiday cards sent by the state’s Department of Education. It was chosen from more than 700 entries by students in kindergarten through sixth grade throughout Idaho.
Kaelynn Simmons of Whitman Elementary School, took first among all the state’s third-graders with a picture of snow-covered trees at sunset while Elle Walker of McSorley Elementary School won among all fourth-graders for her drawing of a wildlife gift exchange around a pond.
All of the winning artwork may be viewed on the Department of Education website at www.sde.idaho.gov/events/card-contest.
Lewiston High School Seniors Lillie Northrup and Andrew Goeckner have been named the 2020 recipients of the Joe Thometz Memorial 4-H Scholarship Award.
Each student will receive a $1,500 college scholarship.