WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Rep. Russ Fulcher (R-Idaho) has announced the nomination of Idahoans to the nationals military academies.
The students nominated from this region are Andrew Anderson of Pierce to the U.S. Military Academy in West Point, N.Y., and Ethan Dow of Kamiah to the U.S. Air Force Academy in Colorado Springs, Colo.
———
Aaron Bunce, a junior Air Force Junior ROTC cadet at Clarkston High School, has been awarded a scholarship to attend an accredited aviation university participating in the Chief of Staff Private Pilot Scholarship Program this summer.
Bunce is one of 200 Air Force Junior ROTC cadets nationwide to be selected for the program, and he will choose one from among 11 program sites.