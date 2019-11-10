Knowledge Bowl competitions for Lewiston students were held Monday at two elementary schools.
Fifth-graders competed at Whitman Elementary School and sixth-graders competed at McGhee Elementary School. There were 10 Lewiston elementary schools represented, and students working teams of up to four were quizzed in general knowledge, math and geography.
The results include:
Sixth grade:
First place, a tie between All Saints Catholic School: Jessa Hartwig, Lillie Jolliff, Julia Remacle; and McSorley Elementary School: Isaac Dover, Sam Huff, Aidan McFetridge, Gage Steiner; second place, Centennial Elementary School: Shelby Arellano, Samantha Dammon, Camdyn Reese, Reagan Russell.
Fifth grade:
First place, McSorley: Paulene Lydie, Kaylee Stachofsky, Paige Tippets; second place, McSorley: Sam Beckstead, Hezekiah Dover, Michael Earl, Dylan Smith.