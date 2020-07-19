Kendra Murray, a recent graduate of Genesee High School, is a recipient of a $1,500 Future Farmers of America Scholarship from Farmers Mutual Hail Insurance Company of Iowa.
Murray, a member of the Genesee FFA Chapter, is enrolled at the University of Idaho in Moscow for fall semester.
———
Abhinaba Charit, a recent graduate of Moscow High School, has been awarded a college-sponsored National Merit Scholarship to attend Washington State University in Pullman.
The scholarship provides between $500 and $2,000 annually for as many as four years of undergraduate study at WSU.